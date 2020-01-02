Kota Infant Deaths: After Dr Harsh Vardhan's tweets, Raj CM asks Health Minister to visit Kota hospital

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to visit the state-run JK Lon hospital in Kota, where 100 infants died in December, and see for himself the "best facilities" provided there.

"I telephoned Central Health Minister @drharshvardhan ji and requested him to visit #Kota personally so that he can see the best of facilities and proper management by State Health Department and get himself apprised of the facts," Gehlot tweeted.