Kota deaths: Two more die in Rajasthan, death toll reaches 102

Jaipur: Two more children died in the JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district on the first two days of the new year, taking the death toll to 102, confirmed hospital superintendent Suresh Dulara to IANS.

Ten kids have died in the last three days, as eight kids died on December 30 and 31 and two more kids died on January 1 and 2.

Dulara said that these two kids were critically ill and were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, JK Lon's paediatrician department's chief Amritlal Bairwa said the eight kids who died in the last two days of the year were premature deliveries, and not due to not any fault on doctors' part. The weight of the new borns was too less and also their relatives did not follow proper instructions during delivery due to which the pregnant mothers came to the hospital in serious condition, said Bairwa.

The JK Lon Hospital registered 963 deaths in 2019. The committee formed after much furore, in its report concluded that the deaths were reported due to lack of oxygen pipeline in the hospital and extreme cold conditions.

Dulara further said: "As compared to other government hospitals, this number stands quite low. Also, one death a day means that death rate is falling down in this hospital, which witnessed 91 deaths in December last year."

Speaking to ANI,Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey said that during his meeting with interim President Sonia Gandhi, various issues were discussed on Thursday.

"She is very serious about Kota issue (infant deaths), CM (Rajasthan) has sent a detailed report to her," he said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that he had written a letter to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot requesting him to look into the matter.

"We have assured all kind of support from our side. Number of deaths is definitely higher this time compared to last few years," he said.

The Chief Minister however denies this. Earlier, reacting to the news he had said that this year had seen "the least number of deaths in the last six years".

In a series of tweets on Thursday he added, "Govt is sensitive towards the issue and politics should not be played on it. Central team is welcome to visit and offer their suggestions for improvement of medical facilities in the state."