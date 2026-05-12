Kota Hospital Deaths: 4 Pregnant Women Die After C-Section; Energy Minister Alleges Negligence & Corruption, Seeks Probe | IANS

Jaipur: Amid reports of deaths of four pregnant women following complications after caesarean surgeries and cases of kidney failure at Kota hospitals, Rajasthan Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar has raised questions over alleged negligence and corruption, targeting his own government and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar.

In a strongly worded letter sent to Khimsar, Nagar alleged that four pregnant women died due to kidney failure at Kota’s hospital and blamed negligence, infection, and corruption in medical procurement for the tragedy.

The Minister claimed that fungus and dampness in the emergency operation theatre led to infections among pregnant women, causing severe deterioration in their health and kidney failure cases.

He said the incidents had shaken public confidence in government hospitals. Nagar also alleged that officials were taking “unethical decisions driven by corruption” to suppress the matter.

Referring to reports regarding the supply of non-branded bandages, gauze, and medicines to the New Medical College Hospital and MBS Hospital, he demanded a high-level inquiry into procurement over the past year.

In the letter addressed to the Health Minister and the Medical Education Secretary, Nagar sought an immediate probe into the purchase of medicines, bandages, and gauze, and demanded legal as well as departmental action against officials involved in the procurement process.

The Energy Minister personally visited the hospital wards, met patients, and took updates from senior doctors regarding the condition of affected women.

Meanwhile, another controversy erupted after Education Minister Madan Dilawar came under criticism for celebrating his birthday barely 100 meters away from the hospital while families of deceased women staged protests demanding justice outside the Super Specialty Block.

Minister Dilawar attended celebrations at Agarwal Seva Sadan, where songs were sung, cymbals played, and food was reportedly served to nearly 500 people throughout the day. Opposition leaders and local residents questioned the timing of the celebrations amid the ongoing hospital crisis.

Tikaram Jully, demanding an apology from Dilawar, said, "At a time when chaos prevails at Kota Medical College Hospital, patients are battling between life and death, and their families are in tears, the minister celebrating with drums and fanfare is not only inhuman, but also reflects how sensitivity has completely vanished under the intoxication of power.

This is not the first such incident involving the Education Minister. Earlier, just a day after children lost their lives due to the collapse of a school roof in Jhalawar, he attended a welcome ceremony and has since continued to make absurd statements repeatedly.

This insensitivity and irresponsible conduct are not only condemnable, but wholly unacceptable and unbecoming of the dignity of the office he holds. The Education Minister should apologise to the people of the state.”

Locals said that Dilawar had visited the hospital on the first day when the health condition of pregnant women deteriorated. He neither returned to review arrangements nor visited the families of the deceased women afterward.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)