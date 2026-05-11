UP Shocker: Woman Undergoing Treatment Killed At Chandauli Hospital; Auto Driver Helps Nab Shooter

A 55-year-old woman undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli was shot dead on Monday morning after a man posing as a patient entered the facility and opened fire at point-blank range.

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The incident took place around 8:30 am at Jeevak Hospital in the Alinagar police station area. The deceased, identified as Lakshmina Devi, was a resident of Bihar’s Bhabua district and had been admitted to the hospital since April 5 after suffering a fractured leg.

According to hospital staff, the accused entered the premises with his face covered, pretending to seek treatment. He allegedly behaved suspiciously before entering the patients’ ward, where he approached Lakshmina Devi and shot her in the head while she lay on her bed.

Panic spread across the hospital after the firing. Witnesses said the accused attempted to flee while firing shots. However, auto driver Vinod Dubey chased and overpowered him outside the hospital, snatching away his pistol. Locals then thrashed the accused before handing him over to police.

Police identified the accused as Virendra Kumar, a resident of Ambala in Punjab. Senior police officials, including ADG Piyush Mordia, visited the hospital, while investigators continue to probe the motive behind the killing.