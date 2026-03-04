MP News: Angry Family Vandalises Hospital After Youth Die During Treatment At Private Hospital In Bhopal; Cops Injured In Clash

AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension erupted at a private hospital in Patel Nagar area on Wednesday morning after the death of a youth allegedly during treatment, triggering protests by his family members and locals.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Laxman Vanshkar, a resident of Adampur Chhawani was reportedly suffering from a serious stomach ailment . He was admitted to a private hospital in Patel Nagar, where he died during treatment.

Following the death, the victim’s relatives accused the hospital management and doctors of medical negligence. They demanded to meet the doctor who had treated Laxman, but hospital staff informed them that the doctor was not present at the hospital at the time following which the family members were enraged.

The agitated crowd allegedly vandalised the hospital and created a ruckus on the premises. The hospital administration then informed the police. When police personnel reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters and advised them to lodge a formal complaint at the police station, the situation escalated.

During the confrontation, some people from the crowd began pelting stones at the police personnel present at the spot. In the incident, one police constable sustained a serious head injury, while three other policemen also suffered minor injuries during the clash.

The incident began around 10:30 am and continued for nearly an hour. Police intervened to control the situation and detained more than two dozen people involved in the dispute. All of them were taken to Piplani Police Station for questioning and further investigation.

Piplani Police Station in-charge Chandrika Yadav said that doctors informed the police that Laxman had blood clotting in his head, and the preliminary cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.