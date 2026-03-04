 MP News: Two 17-Year-Old Boys Die On The Spot After Car Rams Bike On Satna–Chitrakoot Highway, Driver Absconds
Two 17-year-old boys were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle near Chithara turn on the Satna–Chitrakoot State Highway on Tuesday night. The victims, returning from a birthday party, died on the spot. The car driver fled after the vehicle fell into a ditch. Police have launched a search and initiated further investigation into the incident.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident | Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two 17-year-old boys died on the spot in a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Chithara turn on the Satna-Chitrakoot State Highway at around 9:30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Pramod Singh, son of Lekhan Singh, and Mohit Singh, son of Narendra Singh, residents of Purana Kher Chithara.

According to reports, the boys were returning home on their bike (MP 19 ZH 2201) after attending a friend's birthday party in the nearby village of Kathuta when a speeding car struck the teenager's bike from the opposite side.

The impact was so severe that the bodies of the two boys were thrown apart and found at a distance from the road, while the motorcycle was flung nearly 50 metres away.

Majhgawan Police Station in-charge confirmed the incident and said, "A speeding car (MP 19 ZB 4144) coming from Chitrakoot hit the motorcycle at Chithara turn. The impact was so severe that both the teenagers on the bike died on the spot."

Car falls into ditch, driver flees

After colliding with the bike, the car went out of control and landed in a roadside ditch. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

Police from the Majhgawan police station arrived at the scene upon receiving information about the incident. The car has been seized, and a case was launched against the unidentified driver.

Both bodies have been sent to the community health center, where a post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday. Police are monitoring nearby CCTV cameras and efforst are underway to nab the absconding driver.

