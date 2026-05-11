Sion Hospital Expands Bone Marrow Transplant Facility In Dharavi, Boosting Annual Capacity From 20 To 80 Procedures |

Mumbai: Poor and underprivileged patients suffering from serious blood disorders will now have greater access to affordable Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) treatment at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital (Sion Hospital), which has expanded its BMT services with a new 26-bedded facility, including five specialised transplant beds, a high-risk unit, and a daycare centre at the Loknete Eknathrao Gaikwad Urban Health Centre in Dharavi. Supported by Veha Foundation, the upgraded centre has been built to international clinical standards and is expected to significantly strengthen affordable advanced healthcare within Mumbai’s public health system.

Annual transplants to rise from 20 to 80, helps thalassemia & leukaemia

The expansion will increase the hospital’s annual transplant capacity from 20 to nearly 80 procedures, benefiting patients suffering from thalassemia, sickle cell disease, leukaemia, and aplastic anaemia, many of whom are unable to afford expensive treatment in private hospitals. The facility was inaugurated on May 8, World Thalassemia Day, by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde under the chairmanship of Public Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge.

A major contribution to the project came from Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), the cancer research and treatment arm of Tata Memorial Centre. Dr. Navin Khattry, Professor of Medical Oncology and Deputy Director of the Clinical Research Centre at ACTREC, along with his team, was instrumental in providing technical expertise, clinical guidance, and continuous support in developing the advanced Bone Marrow Transplant unit at Sion Hospital. Their involvement helped establish the facility in line with international standards for haematological and oncological care.

Dean Ingale: Commitment to vulnerable patients

“This expansion reflects our commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality specialised care to Mumbai’s most vulnerable patients,” said Dr. Pramod Ingale, Dean of LTMGH. Veha Foundation has funded the creation of the facility and committed to supporting its operations for the next decade, ensuring sustained and affordable treatment access for families in need.

The BMT services will be led by Dr. Sujata Sharma and Dr. Purvi Kutty under the Department of Paediatrics headed by Dr. Radha Gulati Ghildiyal. Hospital authorities said the collaboration between Sion Hospital, ACTREC, and Veha Foundation has positioned LTMGH as a leading centre for advanced haematological care within India’s public healthcare system.

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