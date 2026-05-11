Kalyan Family Waits 19 Years For KDMC Rehabilitation Home Despite Paying ₹68,000 Nearly A Decade Age |

Kalyan: In a glaring example of alleged administrative apathy within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), a family from Kalyan East claims it has been waiting for nearly 19 years to receive a rehabilitation home promised under a civic resettlement scheme, despite having paid the required amount nearly a decade ago.

Other beneficiaries got flats; they got runaround

The affected family, identified as the Sangle family from Kalyan East, alleges that while all other beneficiaries under the rehabilitation project were allotted flats years ago, they continue to run from one municipal office to another with no resolution in sight.

According to documents and statements made by the family, Sunanda Deepak Sangle was issued an allotment letter in August 2007 by KDMC’s Rehabilitation Committee for a house on a 99-year lease basis. Between 2007 and 2009, the family resided at a municipal plot located at Kachore in Kalyan East, identified as Plot No. 504/D/37B.

Demolition for redevelopment; flat given to others in 2016

However the civic body later demolished the structure as part of a redevelopment and rehabilitation initiative aimed at constructing a new residential building for project-affected beneficiaries. The new building was eventually completed, and flats were reportedly distributed to beneficiaries in April 2016.

The Sangle family alleges that despite being listed as eligible beneficiaries, they were excluded from the final allotment process.

Adding to their distress, the family claims that in accordance with the civic body’s requirements, they deposited Rs 67,965 with the municipal administration in 2016 for the rehabilitation flat. Yet, even after ten years of payment and nearly two decades since the original allotment process began, they say possession of the promised home has still not been granted.

Deepak Sangle: 19 years of no clear answers

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Deepak Sangle said the prolonged delay has pushed the family into financial and emotional hardship.

It has been 19 years since this issue began. We paid the amount demanded by the corporation in 2016. The building was constructed, and other beneficiaries received their homes, but we were left out. For the last 10 years, we have been continuously visiting KDMC offices. One department sends us to another, but nobody gives us a clear answer he alleged.

The family currently continues to live in rented accommodation, bearing the burden of rising expenses while waiting for the rehabilitation home they claim was rightfully allotted to them years ago.

The case has once again raised serious questions over the functioning of rehabilitation mechanisms within KDMC and the delays often faced by economically weaker beneficiaries in securing housing promised under civic redevelopment projects.

Case exposes gap between policy and implementation

While government agencies frequently highlight affordable housing and rehabilitation schemes aimed at helping the urban poor, cases such as that of the Sangle family underline the gap between policy announcements and on-ground implementation.

When contacted by FPJ, Yogesh Godse additional comishner 2 said that if any beneficiary’s matter is pending, efforts would be made to resolve it at the earliest.

If any beneficiary’s case has remained pending, attempts will be made to resolve the matter as soon as possible. Regarding Sunanda Sangle’s rehabilitation claim, the documents will be verified and an appropriate decision will be taken, Godse stated.

For the Sangle family, however, the assurances come after nearly two decades of uncertainty, repeated visits to government offices, and an unfulfilled promise of a permanent roof over their heads.

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