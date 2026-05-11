Manipal Health Acquires Andheri Hospital Property For ₹495 Crore, Pays ₹29.22 Crore Stamp Duty | AI

Mumbai: Manipal Health Enterprises Limited has acquired a hospital property in Andheri for Rs 495 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

Sellers: Khubchandani group entities

The transaction, registered on May 6. The sellers in the transaction are Khubchandani Hospitals Private Limited, Khubchandani Properties and Investment Private Limited and Perfect Realty Private Limited, while the purchaser is Manipal Health Enterprises Limited, formerly known as Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited.

Documents show that the deal includes a plot area measuring 752.77 square metres along with a hospital building having a built-up area of 20,663.80 square metres.

A stamp duty of Rs 29.22 crore was paid for the registration of the transaction.

The acquisition highlights continued investor and healthcare sector interest in Mumbai’s hospital and healthcare real estate segment, particularly in established suburban locations such as Andheri.

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