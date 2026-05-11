MSRDC's Anilkumar Gaikwad Elected Unanimously As President Of International Road Federation India Chapter |

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad, has been unanimously elected as the President of the India Chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF).

MSRDC's S.K. Suravase nominated to IRF Governing Council

Gaikwad formally assumed charge during the Council Meeting held at India International Centre, New Delhi on 9th May 2026. His tenure will be of two years.

Further strengthening MSRDC’s representation at the global platform, MSRDC Chief Engineer S.K. Suravase has also been nominated as a Member of the Governing Council of the IRF India Chapter.

IRF: Geneva-based global body for safer roads & sustainable mobility

Established in 1948 and headquartered in Geneva, the International Road Federation is a non-governmental and non-profit global organisation dedicated to promoting safer roads, sustainable mobility, innovation, and world-class transportation infrastructure. The IRF works with governments, institutions, and industry stakeholders across the world to advance road safety and mobility solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaikwad said, “I look forward working with industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to promote safer, smarter and sustainable mobility solutions aligned with global best practices.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/