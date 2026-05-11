Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 9-Day Acting Workshop In Association With Marathi Natya Parishad

Panvel Municipal Corporation inaugurates a nine-day acting training camp for aspiring theatre artists in Panvel, Kharghar and Kalamboli | File Photo

Panvel, May 11: The nine-day acting training camp jointly organised by Panvel Municipal Corporation and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad was inaugurated on Sunday with an enthusiastic response from aspiring artists across Panvel, Kharghar and Kalamboli.

Acting camp inaugurated at Panvel auditorium

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel and attended by Leader of Opposition Arvind Mhatre, corporators Preeti George, Dr Asmita Gharat and Sumit Zunjharrao, along with Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale.

Addressing the participants, Arvind Mhatre highlighted the significance of theatre as an art form.

“True art is reflected through theatre. Human emotions can be expressed most effectively through drama. A message conveyed through theatre remains permanently etched in people’s minds and hearts, which is why theatre is considered a living art form,” Mhatre said.

Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale said the overwhelming response to the camp had encouraged the civic body to organise more such initiatives in future.

“The response received for this acting workshop is truly commendable. It motivates us to work harder for artists and continue organising such meaningful programmes through the municipal corporation,” Meghmale said.

Workshop aims to nurture local performing arts talent

Officials said the camp has been organised under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale with the aim of nurturing talent in the performing arts within the Panvel municipal region.

The workshop will feature guidance sessions by prominent personalities from the theatre and film industries. Participants will also get an opportunity to showcase their performances at the conclusion of the camp, after which participation certificates will be distributed.

The acting training programme has been divided into two age groups at each centre — one for children aged 5 to 16 years and another for youth and adults aged between 17 and 65 years.

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At the Panvel, Kalamboli and Kharghar centres, the first batch will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.30 am, while the second batch will run from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

The programme was compered by Dr Raju Patodkar and the vote of thanks was delivered by Shamnath Punde.

Also present were theatre council office-bearers Smita Gandhi, Kavita Thakur and Ganesh Jagtap, along with a large number of participants.

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