Panvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Mega Cleanliness, Pre-Monsoon Drive In Ward 18 Under Swachh Bharat Campaign

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) sanitation workers carry out cleanliness and drain-cleaning operations during a special civic drive in Panvel’s Ward 18. | File Photo

Panvel, May 10: As part of the “Mayor in Your Ward for Cleanliness” campaign under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out an extensive cleanliness drive in Ward No. 18 on Friday.

Mayor leads cleanliness campaign

The special drive was led by Mayor Nitin Patil, who visited various parts of the ward and appealed to citizens to actively participate in keeping the city clean.

Leader of the House Prakash Binedar, corporators Sumit Jhunjarrao, Snehal Dhamale and Preeti George were present during the campaign and encouraged sanitation workers participating in the initiative.

Senior civic officials, including department head Anil Kokare and Chief Health Inspector Arun Kamble, also monitored the operation.

Drive conducted across key locations

The drive covered several prominent locations and internal roads in the ward, including the municipal ground area, Devale Lake, Mahatma Gandhi Garden vicinity, Bhusar Mohalla, Mandavkar Wada, Jai Bharat Naka, Thana Naka Road and Valmiki Nagar Road.

According to civic officials, around 200 sanitation workers, supervisors and employees from the garbage collection department from wards 14 to 20 participated in the coordinated operation.

Pre-monsoon measures also undertaken

Along with general cleaning, the civic body also undertook pre-monsoon preparedness measures.

Drains were cleaned to ensure smooth water flow during the rainy season, while awareness sessions were conducted to educate residents about segregation of wet and dry waste.

The corporation also carried out fogging operations across the area to control mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of vector-borne diseases.

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PMC appeals for public cooperation

Mayor Patil inspected the work on the ground and said the campaign aimed to achieve the vision of a “Clean Panvel, Beautiful Panvel.”

The civic body appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration and contribute towards maintaining cleanliness in their neighbourhoods.

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