Kalyan Crime: Security Guard Assaulted With Iron Rod After Asking Driver To Clear Gate For Ambulance At Rukminibai Hospital | WATCH VIDEO

CCTV captures a violent assault on a security guard outside Kalyan’s Rukminibai Hospital after he asked a driver to clear the entrance for ambulances | File Photo

Kalyan, May 11: In a shocking incident that has triggered outrage in Kalyan, a security guard deployed at the civic-run Rukminibai Hospital was allegedly brutally assaulted with an iron rod after he asked a car driver to remove his vehicle from the hospital entrance and clear the way for ambulances and emergency vehicles.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the hospital premises, took place at the busy entrance gate of the hospital where patients and ambulances frequently move in and out throughout the day.

The video of the assault has now gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from citizens over rising aggression against frontline workers.

#WATCH | Security Guard Beaten With Iron Rod After Asking Driver To Clear Way For Ambulance At Kalyan Hospital



Reported by @AzmiJourno #Kalyan #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MH5sl6Iemu — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 11, 2026

Driver allegedly blocked hospital entrance

According to information received, Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) security guard Kishor Lote was on duty at Rukminibai Hospital when a four-wheeler arrived carrying a patient.

After dropping the patient, the driver allegedly parked the vehicle directly in front of the hospital’s main gate instead of moving it to the designated parking area.

The improperly parked car reportedly caused obstruction for ambulances and other emergency vehicles attempting to enter and exit the hospital premises.

Observing the traffic disruption, security guard Kishor Lote approached the driver and requested him to move the vehicle aside to ensure smooth passage for emergency services.

Accused allegedly attacked guard with iron rod

However, the driver allegedly became aggressive and entered into a heated argument with the security guard.

Witnesses said the accused not only refused to move the vehicle but also arrogantly instructed the guard to park the car himself.

When Lote attempted to explain the seriousness of blocking the hospital gate, the enraged driver allegedly stepped out of the vehicle and began physically assaulting him with punches and kicks.

The situation escalated further when the accused reportedly pulled out an iron rod from the vehicle and attacked the security guard.

Sources said another person accompanying the accused attempted to restrain him, but the attacker continued the assault in full public view.

In the scuffle, the uniform of the MSF security guard was also torn.

Incident captured on CCTV cameras

The violent episode created panic within the hospital premises, with patients, visitors and staff members gathering at the spot.

Hospital employees expressed anger over the assault on a staff member performing his duty to maintain emergency access for ambulances.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which is now being examined by police officials.

The footage reportedly clearly shows the accused assaulting the security guard near the hospital entrance.

Police launch search for accused driver

Following the incident, the Mahatma Phule Police registered a criminal case against the unidentified car driver and launched a search operation to trace and arrest him.

Police officials said the vehicle number has been identified through CCTV footage and efforts are underway to nab the accused at the earliest.

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The incident has sparked demands for strict action against individuals obstructing emergency medical services and attacking on-duty hospital staff.

Citizens and hospital workers have urged authorities to ensure stronger security arrangements and stricter enforcement around hospital emergency zones to prevent such incidents in future.

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