Relatives Run Riot At Ulhasnagar Central Hospital After Patient’s Death; Doctors Launch Protest Over Assaults

Ulhasnagar: High drama unfolded at the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar after relatives of a deceased patient allegedly vandalised the government-run facility, assaulted medical staff and triggered panic inside the hospital late on Wednesday night. The incident sparked outrage among doctors and hospital employees, who later launched a work boycott demanding stronger security and action against the attackers.

Hospital sources said Bhagwan Nimbhore was admitted to the Central Hospital in a critical condition for emergency treatment. After learning about the seriousness of his condition, Ulhasnagar Mayor Ashwini Nikam visited the hospital and urged doctors to ensure proper treatment for the patient.

Despite continuous medical efforts, Nimbhore died during treatment, following which his relatives allegedly accused doctors of negligence and created a massive ruckus inside the hospital premises. In a fit of rage, the relatives allegedly smashed glass panels, damaged hospital property and threw medical equipment, causing chaos in the emergency section of the hospital.

Sources said several doctors and hospital staffers were also pushed and manhandled during the violence, leaving medical personnel shaken. Patients and relatives present at the hospital at the time rushed out of the area amid the commotion.

Personnel from the Central Police Station immediately reached the hospital and brought the situation under control. Police later began an inquiry into the vandalism and assault.

The incident triggered sharp reactions from the medical fraternity, with doctors and hospital staff staging a work boycott agitation from Thursday morning. Protesters alleged that attacks on healthcare workers have become increasingly frequent and that despite repeated incidents, hospitals continue to function without adequate security arrangements.

Doctors also alleged that political interference in hospital administration often puts medical professionals under unnecessary pressure. According to staff members, critically ill patients are at times admitted under political pressure despite poor survival chances, and in the event of a death, doctors are forced to face public anger and violent reactions from relatives.

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The protesting staff demanded immediate arrests of those involved in the attack, deployment of permanent police security inside the hospital and legal protection for on-duty doctors and employees.

The agitation was eventually withdrawn after a meeting between Mayor Ashwini Nikam hospital authorities and officials from the Central Police Station assured the doctors that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the vandalism and assault.

Authorities also assured that security at the hospital would be strengthened and an armed police personnel would be stationed at the facility to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

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