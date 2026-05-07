Mulund Metro Line 4 Parapet Collapse: Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Accused Welder; Cites Economic Condition And Family Dependence

A Mumbai court granted bail to a welder arrested in connection with the Metro Line 4 parapet collapse incident in Mulund | File Photo

Mumbai, May 7: The Sessions Court on Thursday granted bail to Ramashish Ramnagina Yadav, a welder arrested in connection with the fatal Metro Line 4 parapet collapse at Mulund, noting his economic condition and dependence of his family on him.

Parapet collapse killed one, injured three

The incident occurred on February 14 when a section of a concrete parapet collapsed onto moving traffic, killing one person and injuring three others.

Yadav was working as a welder at the site where the precast parapet had been installed on February 12 but allegedly not properly concretised.

Defence says accused was contractual worker

His counsel, Ritesh B. Kesarwani, argued that Yadav was only a contractual welder working on monthly wages for Milan Road Buildtech LLP under instructions of site managers and engineers, who are also accused in the case.

He maintained that Yadav had no role in obtaining permissions or statutory approvals for the project and could not be held responsible for compliance-related obligations.

Prosecution opposes bail

Opposing bail, the prosecution stated that Yadav was an experienced welder who had worked on Metro Line 7, Metro Line 2B and CA-07 projects, and therefore had a duty to exercise due care in execution of work related to the parapet installation.

However, the court observed that Yadav had been in custody for two months, custodial interrogation was complete, and no further recovery was required from him.

It also noted that an audit report was still awaited.

Court cites economic condition in granting relief

The court further stated that the accused was a poor labourer and his family depended on him.

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It held that since the filing of the chargesheet, commencement of trial and its conclusion would take time, continued detention was not justified as no useful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody for a long period.

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