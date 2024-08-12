Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Will Hand Over Case To CBI If Kolkata Police Fails To Solve It By August 18, Says CM Mamata

X

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of the woman who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday, August 9.

CM Mamata's visit comes amid nationwide protests by resident doctors demanding justice and a CBI probe into the matter.

Amid the growing outcry over the incident, CM Mamata stated that she has no issues with an investigation by central agencies if the family desires it.

After meeting with the victim's family, CM Mamata, who was accompanied by senior police officers, addressed the media and said, "It is an extremely painful incident. Whoever is involved in the case should be punished immediately. We want this case to be fast-tracked so that the judicial process can be swift. I am shocked that despite the presence of nurses and hospital security, this incident still took place... I have told the police... the victim's parents have also indicated that someone from inside is involved. We have removed the Principal, MSVP, HOD, and the ASP from this hospital."

Shedding light on the ongoing investigation, she added, "We have deployed the dog squad, video department, and forensic department to investigate the matter. If Kolkata Police is unable to solve the case by Sunday... we will transfer it to the CBI."

About incident:

A semi-nude body of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital was found in inside the seminar hall of the hospital on Friday August 9.

According to reports, the victim was on duty on Thursday night, there are injuries on the her private parts and other parts of the body. A bone on her right neck was also broken.

Incidentally, a civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was arrested on Saturday by police owing to CCTV footage, and after being produced before session court Roy was given 14 days police custody.