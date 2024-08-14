 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Team Takes Custody Of Accused Sanjay Ray
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Team Takes Custody Of Accused Sanjay Ray

The civic volunteer from Kolkata Police is the sole arrested accused of the rape and murder of the 31-year-old female trainee doctor while on duty at the government-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital last week.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, which arrived from New Delhi to Kolkata on Wednesday to probe the heinous rape and murder of a doctor, has taken into custody accused Sanjay Ray.

The civic volunteer from Kolkata Police is the sole arrested accused of the rape and murder of the 31-year-old female trainee doctor while on duty at the government-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital last week. After taking custody of Ray, one team of CBI officials took him straight to the agency’s Central Government Office (CGO) complex unit at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata and started interrogating him.

Details About The CBI Teams

Sources said that the CBI officers have been divided into different teams. While one lot, comprising of interrogation experts will grill Ray and others who will be summoned for questioning in due course, others in the CBI team will conduct field investigations at RG Kar. Sources added that the forensic experts will accompany the CBI team conducting field investigations at the hospital and collect specimens from the scene of the crime which is the seminar hall on the fourth floor of the building. They will also interact with the staff members, medical students, and junior doctors of RG Kar and try to get an idea of the sequence of events on the night of the ghastly crime.

The investigating officials will also examine the mobile phones of both the victim and the accused and the call lists there. Sources said that the first priority of the investigating team is to ascertain whether the crime was the handiwork of just Ray, as claimed by the city police, or were there other accomplices.

National President Of The Indian Medical Association, Dr RV Asokan, Arrives In Kolkata

Meanwhile, the National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr RV Asokan, arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday morning and had a meeting with the office-bearers of the West Bengal unit of the association. Later in the day, he is slated to visit the residence of the victim at Panihati in North 24 Parganas District and interact with her family members. Dr Asokan is expected to have a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later in the day.

