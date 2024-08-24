Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjoy Roy Spotted At Crime Scene On Intervening Night Of August 8-9

Sanjoy Roy | File image

Investigators in the harrowing case of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College have reportedly released a crucial CCTV image capturing the suspect, Sanjoy Roy, entering the hospital shortly after midnight on August 9. The footage, timestamped at 1:03 am, shows Roy with a Bluetooth earphone around his neck—an item that was later discovered at the crime scene. This evidence has been pivotal in the investigation.

CCTV footage of the fateful night at #RGKarHospital‌ which shows prime accused Sanjoy Roy



Reports @arvindojha pic.twitter.com/zzn628SkZ3 — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) August 23, 2024

The suspect, after being confronted with the CCTV evidence during police interrogation, reportedly confessed to the crime. Before arriving at the hospital on the night of the murder, Roy allegedly visited Kolkata's notorious red-light district, Sonagachi, where he consumed alcohol and frequented two brothels. After his time in Sonagachi, Roy made his way to the hospital, where the tragic incident occurred. The CCTV footage obtained exclusively by India Today also shows him entering and exiting the seminar hall where the victim, a junior doctor, had gone to sleep.

This brutal crime has ignited widespread outrage and protests, particularly in Kolkata, where the medical community and general public have expressed their anger and demand for justice.

Polygraph Test On Sanjoy Roy, 5 Others

In a bid to further uncover the truth, a special court in Kolkata has authorised a polygraph test to be conducted on Sanjoy Roy. The court also approved lie-detection tests for Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, and four other doctors who were on duty at the hospital on the night of August 8-9.

The investigation continues to unravel the events of that night, with the authorities determined to bring the perpetrator to justice and provide some solace to the grieving family and outraged public.