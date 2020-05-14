Kolkata warship building unit sees 38 cases in CISF

Agencies / New Delhi

The Central Industrial Security Force reported 41 fresh coronavirus infection cases on Wednesday, with the maximum reported from its Kolkata-based GRSEL unit, a strategic warship building facility on the banks of the Hooghly river in West Bengal.

A 55-year-old assistant sub inspector rank official of the force posted in this defence PSU ‘mini ratna’ unit had succumbed on Monday.

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) CISF unit has 38 active COVID-19 cases now, with all but one being reported in the last 24 hours, official data said.

The GRSEL, under the administrative control of the Defence Ministry, was entrusted with building four Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes (ASWCs) for the Navy, all of which have been delivered.

It is a strategically important and sprawling warship building facility on the banks of the Hooghly River in the capital city of West Bengal that caters to the combat vessel requirements of not only the Navy, but also the Coast Guard. GRSE has both wet and dry docks for ship building and trial purposes which open on the river front.