Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Orders Wikipedia To Remove Victim's Name And Photos

Supreme Court of India | File

The Supreme Court has mandated that Wikipedia take down the name and picture of the intern doctor who was sexually assaulted and killed at a state hospital in Kolkata recently. Wikipedia, an internet-based encyclopedia, features the doctor in a dedicated page about the incident that has impacted the nation. It is against Indian laws to disclose the identity of rape victims.



The victim's identity must not be disclosed in any manner. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stated that Wikipedia must promptly take down the victim's picture and any material disclosing her identity.

"The identity of the victim should not be revealed in any way. Wikipedia should immediately remove the victim's photo and any content revealing her identity," a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

The Chief Justice stated that according to a report by Indian law, it is explicitly stated that the identity of the victim in rape and murder cases must not be disclosed, and Wikipedia is required to delete any references to such information.



The doctor's image was circulated on the internet and displayed at numerous demonstrations in Bengal demanding justice for the incident.



The court had previously mandated the deletion of the trainee doctor's name, photos, and videos from social media. The Chief Justice of India stated that revealing the identity of a sexual assault victim goes against the court's orders in the Nipun Saxena case.

RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder | Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs Supreme Court that victim's name and photographs are there in Wikipedia. SC says - we will pass direction. — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

In its 2018 order in the Nipun Saxena case, the Supreme Court had held, "No person can print or publish in print, electronic, social media, etc. the name of the victim or even in a remote manner disclose any facts which can lead to the victim being identified and which should make her identity known to the public at large."



In the 2018 ruling of the Nipun Saxena case, the Supreme Court stated that it is prohibited to reveal the identity of the victim in any form of media that could lead to their identification by the public.



On the morning of August 9, at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a trainee doctor was discovered dead with significant injuries on her body, leading to doctors going on strike and protests erupting nationwide. A volunteer in the community named Sanjoy Roy, the:UIControl volunteer, participated in the event.