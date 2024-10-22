 Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctors End Hunger Strike After Victim’s Parents’ Request; Met With CM Mamata Banerjee; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctors End Hunger Strike After Victim’s Parents’ Request; Met With CM Mamata Banerjee; VIDEO

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctors End Hunger Strike After Victim’s Parents’ Request; Met With CM Mamata Banerjee; VIDEO

After 17 days of continuous hunger strike, the junior protesting doctors on Monday evening said that following request from RG Kar rape and murder victim’s parents they are withdrawing the hunger strike. Talking to the media, Dr. Debashish Haldar said that they will also not go on a work strike on October 22.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:27 AM IST
article-image
CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: After 17 days of continuous hunger strike, the junior protesting doctors on Monday evening said that following request from RG Kar rape and murder victim’s parents they are withdrawing the hunger strike. Talking to the media, Dr. Debashish Haldar said that they will also not go on a work strike on October 22.

“The protests will continue but we are withdrawing the hunger strike. On coming Saturday we will hold a mass convention at RG Kar hospital. Today we met the Chief Minister but we didn’t like their body language. However, they have said that those demands which the administration has accepted will be sent in writing by Tuesday 3 pm,” said Haldar.

Haldar also expressed his disappointment after Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam was not removed from the post.

De. Arnab Mukherjee, one of the doctors who was on hunger strike said that if needed he along with others will again sit for hunger strike demanding ‘Justice’ for RG Kar rape and murder incident.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Suicide In Sakinaka, Family Alleges ‘Murdered’ By Husband
Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Suicide In Sakinaka, Family Alleges ‘Murdered’ By Husband
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Candidates In Central Election Committee Meeting; VIDEO
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Candidates In Central Election Committee Meeting; VIDEO
Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctors End Hunger Strike After Victim’s Parents’ Request; Met With CM Mamata Banerjee; VIDEO
Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctors End Hunger Strike After Victim’s Parents’ Request; Met With CM Mamata Banerjee; VIDEO
Bombay HC Directs Release Of EVMs Sealed After Legal Dispute Over Thane Seat Elections
Bombay HC Directs Release Of EVMs Sealed After Legal Dispute Over Thane Seat Elections

Earlier this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met a delegation of 17 doctors at state secretariat Nabanna for two hours which was streamed live to maintain transparency.

During the meeting, various demands of the doctors were addressed, including the prevailing ‘threat culture’ at various government hospitals.

Mamata also expressed her disappointment after 47 people from RG Kar medical college and hospital were suspended over their involvement in the ‘threat culture’.

“It is also a threat culture that without any proper probe so many people were suspended. How can these students or resident doctors be suspended just based on complaints? Who has given the right to the hospital authorities to do so without informing the state government?” asked Mamata.

Aniket Mahata, a protesting doctor, said that those who were suspended were ‘goons in disguise of students and were part of threat culture’.

“There should be a healthy and normal environment in the medical college-hospital. Those who won’t even get 10 marks if the papers are checked properly have become house staff,” further mentioned Mahata.

Mamata also agreed to set up a STF where two senior resident doctors, two junior resident doctors, one woman medical student along with government officials will be kept to address the problems faced by the medics.

Read Also
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Junior Medics To Meet CM Mamata Banerjee On October 21
article-image

The junior medics had also submitted a detailed document against the health secretary to justify their claims to remove Nigam from his post.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctors End Hunger Strike After Victim’s Parents’ Request; Met...

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctors End Hunger Strike After Victim’s Parents’ Request; Met...

Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Playfully Remarks, 'Why Should We Have a Small Family?' Amid...

Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Playfully Remarks, 'Why Should We Have a Small Family?' Amid...

Haryana Portfolio Allocation: CM Nayab Singh Saini Keeps Home And Finance, Anil Vij Takes Charge Of...

Haryana Portfolio Allocation: CM Nayab Singh Saini Keeps Home And Finance, Anil Vij Takes Charge Of...

From Seat Sharing Pangs In Maharashtra To 'Upset' Akhilesh In UP Bypolls, Has Congress Not Learnt...

From Seat Sharing Pangs In Maharashtra To 'Upset' Akhilesh In UP Bypolls, Has Congress Not Learnt...

UP Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide After Dispute Over Husband's Gutkha Habit On Karwa Chauth In...

UP Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide After Dispute Over Husband's Gutkha Habit On Karwa Chauth In...