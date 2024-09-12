 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Email CM Mamata Banerjee With Demands, Protest Continues Amid MoS Health Criticism; VIDEO
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Email CM Mamata Banerjee With Demands, Protest Continues Amid MoS Health Criticism; VIDEO

The protesting doctors on Wednesday have written an email to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s office about their five demands and also expressed their interest in meeting her at Nabanna with live telecast so that everyone gets aware of the meeting.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
Kolkata Doctors Protest: Demonstrations Continue Near Swasthya Bhawan Amidst Ongoing Dispute Over Rape-Murder Case | X

In the email, the doctors mentioned that in an earlier mail by the health secretary it was not mentioned that the Chief Minister is 'waiting' in Nabanna to meet the doctors.

In the email, the doctors mentioned that in an earlier mail by the health secretary it was not mentioned that the Chief Minister is ‘waiting’ in Nabanna to meet the doctors.

Addressing the media, late Wednesday evening, MoS health Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the doctors by not resuming work is ‘insulting’ the Supreme Court.

“If you want to come for discussion you should come with an open heart and not demand. Demands and open hearts cannot go simultaneously. It seems that there is some politics behind the protest. We have received mail from the protesting doctors in the wee hours of Wednesday. Is this the decorum? Our Chief Secretary had also replied in the evening but no one came so far to meet,” said Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya also urged that the doctors should return to their work as they had worked hard to become doctors. “Do they actually want the justice against the lady who was raped and killed or they are just protesting for something else,” questioned Bhattacharya.

Incidentally, it is over 30 hours that the protesting doctors are demonstrating near Swasthya Bhawan despite the Supreme Court’s order of resuming their services by Tuesday 5 pm.

Notably, on Tuesday a mail was sent from Nabanna to the protesting doctors asking a 10 members delegation to visit the secretariat for discussions, but was of no avail. A protesting doctor Kinjal Nanda said that the doctors’ protest is completely ‘apolitical’.

“Maybe, the MoS health and we don’t have the same understanding of open hearts. We don’t have any politics in our protest. We still want discussion. This is not politics that a 4-5 members delegation team will go. There are 26 colleges in the protest. At least representatives of all colleges should be there. After discussing with everyone we have mailed and we didn’t notice the time when we mailed,” added Nanda.

article-image

Meanwhile, local residents of Salt Lake and New Town near Swasthya Bhawan joined the protests and supported the protestors with food and water.

