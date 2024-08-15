Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Special Crime Branch Summons 5 RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Doctors For Interrogation | X/ANI

At RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, a resident doctor was tragically raped and murdered, sparking widespread protests demanding justice and improved safety for women. Now in a recent development in the case the CBI who has now taken charge has summoned 5 doctors from RG Kar Medical hospital for interrogation in link with the case.

News agency ANI reported that CBI summoned suspended MSVP Sanjay Vashisth, HOD Chest Dept Arunava Dutta Choudhary, Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine Rina Das, Molly Banerjee and Apurba Biswas from Forensic Medicine Department.

The incident has led to a chaotic environment for individuals in medical services, as students and doctors are participating in ongoing protests demanding justice for the victim who was brutally raped.

During one of these protests, a large mob targeted the hospital, forcing their way into the emergency ward and vandalizing the premises, including chairs and the protest site. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation of this serious crime.