Kolkata: PMO Tweet On Ex-Gratia Of ₹2 Lakh To Next Of Kin Of Deceased Confirms Fatalities As Rain Triggers Crowd Surge At Chorbagan Durga Puja Pandal | X @indiablooms & File Pic

At least 25 people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening after a sudden crowd surge amid rainfall, police said.

According to a senior police officer, people waiting outside the pandal rushed forward as it began raining, causing several visitors to fall on the road and triggering the stampede-like situation.

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"At least 25 people were taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition," the officer said.

However, a subsequent update attributed to a source, quoted by Ananda Bazar Patrika, at Kolkata Medical College reportedly put the number of people brought to the hospital at 40–50. The source also reported 17 deaths, including three men, one child and 13 women.

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PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep distress over the stampede in Kolkata, extending condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

“The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi said.

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The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The next of kin of each deceased person will receive an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh, while those injured will be given ₹50,000.

Injured Undergoing Treatment

According to sources at Kolkata Medical College, the injured were admitted to the emergency observation ward and were receiving treatment. Eleven people were reportedly shifted to SSKM Hospital for further care.

West Bengal Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and other senior officials also visited the hospital. Disaster management personnel, Kolkata Police and teams from the State Fire Services and State Disaster Management Department were deployed at the scene to assist with rescue operations.

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Amit Shah To Visit Hospital, Postpones All Programmes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the incident in a post on X, saying he had spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari about the situation.

“I have just received the extremely heartbreaking news of the stampede that occurred at the Chorbagan Public Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families. The administration is ensuring that all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured. I will postpone all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow and visit the hospital to meet the injured. I pray to Maa Durga for the swift recovery of all the injured,” Shah said.

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Entry To Pandal Suspended

The incident occurred at the Durga Puja pandal on Muktarambabu Street. An earlier report said a section of the exit gate structure had collapsed, although the precise circumstances remained unclear.

The organisers stopped entry to the pandal premises as rescue efforts continued.

“It is not clear as of now how this incident happened. For now, our emphasis is on rescue work, and our primary task is to take the injured to the hospital. Police personnel, along with teams from the State Fire Services and State Disaster Management Department, are on the spot. It is not clear whether the victims were trampled under crowd pressure or not,” Puja organiser Bikash Das told media persons.

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Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Shock

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said.

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Helpline Details

The West Bengal government has also introduced a toll-free helpline for people seeking information about the incident. The number is 18003455678.

(With Inputs From Agencies)