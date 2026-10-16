Jabalpur Durga Puja Pandal Highlights Paper Leaks, Student Protests And Gen-Z's Role In Nation-Building | VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Durga Puja pandal in Jabalpur has highlighted several contemporary national issues, including examination paper leaks, student protests and the role of Gen-Z in nation-building. The Shivshakti Durga Utsav Committee has depicted Goddess Durga holding a pen instead of a trishul, symbolising the fight against examination malpractice. The tableau also draws comparisons between protests in Delhi and Jharkhand, urging youngsters to raise their voices responsibly and peacefully.

#WATCH | Jabalpur Durga Puja Pandal Highlights Paper Leaks, Student Protests And Gen-Z's Role In Nation-Building #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Jabalpur https://t.co/6pwfV9layi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 16, 2026

Goddess Durga Holds Pen Instead Of Trishul

The Shivshakti Durga Utsav Committee at Meetha Kuan, Shahi Naka Garha, has prepared a unique tableau highlighting examination paper leaks and protests allegedly associated with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi.

The tableau depicts Goddess Durga with elements associated with Goddess Saraswati, holding a pen instead of the traditional trishul. Leaked examination papers are shown surrounded by flames, while the pen symbolically strikes them, conveying a strong message against paper leaks.

Committee organiser Rajkishore Shrivastava said the committee has been installing Durga idols for the past 20 years, highlighting various social issues through its tableaux.

He said paper leaks jeopardise the future of crores of students who spend years preparing for competitive examinations.

Shrivastava also raised questions about the possible involvement of coaching institutes, politicians and bureaucrats in paper leak incidents. He demanded thorough investigations and strict punishment for those found responsible.

ANI

Tableau Compares Delhi And Jharkhand Protests

The committee has also attempted to highlight differences between student protests in Delhi and Jharkhand.

According to Shrivastava, students in Jharkhand protested peacefully and made their own arrangements while demanding action on their grievances.

However, he questioned the protests in Delhi, alleging foreign funding, political involvement and inappropriate behaviour by some protesters. These allegations were made by the committee organiser and have not been independently verified.

He urged young people to understand the purpose of a protest and verify the facts surrounding it before participating.

Committee Spreads Awareness Through Durga Puja

Shrivastava said the committee has highlighted several issues over the years, including a rape case in West Bengal, changes to US H-1B visa rules and the contributions of doctors and sanitation workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the committee's objective is not merely to celebrate Durga Puja but also to encourage people to reflect on important social issues.

Through this year's tableau, the committee has demanded strict action against those involved in examination paper leaks while encouraging young people to participate responsibly in protests.

Shrivastava said India's Gen-Z believes in uniting the country rather than dividing it.