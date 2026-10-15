Navratri 2026: From Horror-Themed Jhanki To Vaishno Devi Replica, 9 Must-Visit Durga Pandals In Indore | VIDEO

Navratri 2026: 9 Unique And Must-Visit Durga Pandals To Explore In Indore, From Horror-Themed Kali Idol To Vaishno Devi Replica | VIDEO |

Indore Navratri 2026: Indore is celebrating Navratri 2026 with beautifully decorated pandals, magnificent idols of Goddess Durga and Goddess Kali, and creative themes inspired by mythology, famous temples and royal architecture. From a spine-chilling horror-themed Kali pandal to a replica of Jammu and Kashmir's Vaishno Devi shrine, the city offers several attractions for devotees and visitors. Here are nine Durga pandals worth exploring this festive season.

1. MR 9 Ki Maharani: Horror-Themed Kali Pandal

One of Indore's most unconventional Navratri attractions, MR 9 Ki Maharani features a striking idol of Goddess Kali in a balancing pose. The pandal stands out for its dramatic horror-inspired decorations, including hanging severed heads and representations of blood-soaked bodies. The chilling atmosphere and fierce depiction of the goddess create a powerful visual experience, making this pandal particularly interesting for visitors seeking something different from traditional festive decorations.

Location: In front of Barfani Dham, MR 9, Indore.

2. Juni Indore Ki Maharani: Majestic Goddess Kali

Juni Indore Ki Maharani presents a majestic and graceful depiction of Goddess Kali, offering a contrast to her traditionally fierce portrayals. The idol depicts the goddess holding a sword, poised for battle while maintaining a composed and commanding expression. The combination of elegance, strength and divine power makes this pandal a noteworthy attraction for devotees who appreciate distinctive representations of the goddess.

Location: Jabran Colony, Juni Indore.

3. Vaishno Devi-Themed Pandal: A Glimpse Of Jammu And Kashmir

Devotees wishing to experience the spiritual atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir's famous Vaishno Devi shrine can visit this themed pandal near Medanta Hospital. The organisers have attempted to recreate the appearance and devotional ambience of the renowned pilgrimage destination. The installation offers visitors a local experience inspired by one of India's most revered Hindu shrines, making it an interesting stop during Navratri.

Location: Near Medanta Hospital, Indore.

4. Maa Durgeshnandini Garba Mandal: A Mythological Wonderland

Maa Durgeshnandini Garba Mandal has created an elaborate mythological display that brings several Hindu deities together. A representation of Lord Shiva welcomes visitors at the entrance, with the River Ganga flowing from his matted locks. The decorations also feature Nandi, Shiva's divine companion, and three avatars of Lord Vishnu. With its colourful mythological installations and multiple divine figures, this pandal is particularly suitable for families visiting with children.

Location: Sheetal Nagar, near Radisson Hotel, Indore.

5. Saket Nagar Pandal: Artistic Idols And Festive Celebrations

Saket Nagar remains one of Indore's popular destinations for experiencing the festive spirit of Navratri. Known for its artistic representations of Goddess Durga and lively evening atmosphere, the locality attracts devotees and visitors who gather to admire the decorations and participate in celebrations. The combination of religious devotion, community participation and festive energy makes it an appealing destination for families and groups of friends.

Location: Saket Nagar, Indore.

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6. Nandalalpura Pandal: Traditional Devotion And Community Spirit

The Nandalalpura pandal reflects the traditional spirit of Navratri through community participation and devotion to Goddess Durga. Rather than relying solely on elaborate themed decorations, the celebrations highlight the religious and cultural importance of the festival. The atmosphere offers visitors an opportunity to experience neighbourhood festivities, where local residents come together to worship the goddess and celebrate the nine-day festival.

Location: Nandalalpura, Indore.

7. Bengali Colony Pandal: Traditional Durga Puja Experience

For visitors looking to experience the cultural richness of Bengali-style Durga Puja, the Bengali Colony pandal is an interesting destination. The celebrations feature traditional rituals, community worship and devotion to Goddess Durga. The pandal offers an atmosphere rooted in Bengali religious customs, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience a different cultural dimension of Navratri celebrations in Indore.

Location: Bengali Colony, Indore.

8. Yuva Jagriti Mandal: Creative Themes And Festive Energy

Yuva Jagriti Mandal is known for its energetic festive atmosphere and creative approach to pandal decorations. The celebrations attract visitors interested in elaborate installations, community participation and the vibrant spirit of Navratri. With an emphasis on creativity and festive enthusiasm, the mandal offers an engaging experience for devotees and young visitors looking to explore the city's celebrations.

Location: Exact 2026 venue yet to be confirmed.

9. Rajwada Palace-Themed Pandal: A Royal Touch To Navratri

Bringing a touch of Indore's royal heritage to Navratri celebrations, the Rajwada Palace-themed pandal at Sadar Ramleela Ground draws inspiration from the city's iconic historical landmark. The installation attempts to recreate the grandeur and architectural character of Rajwada Palace, combining the city's cultural identity with festive devotion. The royal-inspired theme makes this pandal an attractive destination for visitors interested in architecture, history and creative festive displays.

Location: Sadar Ramleela Ground, Indore.