 West Bengal: At Least 25 Injured In Stampede-Like Situation At North Kolkata Community Durga Puja Pandal | VIDEO
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West Bengal: At Least 25 Injured In Stampede-Like Situation At North Kolkata Community Durga Puja Pandal | VIDEO

At least 25 people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on October 17. Rain prompted people waiting outside to rush forward, causing some to fall on the road. The injured were taken to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
West Bengal: At Least 25 Injured In Stampede-Like Situation At North Kolkata Community Durga Puja Pandal | VIDEO
A crowd surge amid rain at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata left at least 25 people injured | AI Generated File Image

Kolkata, October 17, 2026: At least 25 people were injured in a stampede-like situation arising out of a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, police said.

Crowd Surge During Rain Triggers Incident

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some people fell on the road, leading to the stampede-like situation, a senior officer said.

"At least 25 people were taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition," he said.

West Bengal Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to the hospital.

Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site, the officer said.

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Mamata Banerjee Expresses Shock

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked by the stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Puja pandal.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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