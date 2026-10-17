West Bengal: At Least 25 Injured In Stampede-Like Situation At North Kolkata Community Durga Puja Pandal | VIDEO

A crowd surge amid rain at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata left at least 25 people injured | AI Generated File Image

Kolkata, October 17, 2026: At least 25 people were injured in a stampede-like situation arising out of a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, police said.

Crowd Surge During Rain Triggers Incident

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some people fell on the road, leading to the stampede-like situation, a senior officer said.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Visuals from Calcutta Medical College following the stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal https://t.co/UnVbC96CXV — IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2026

Kolkata, West Bengal: Following reports of a stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, an eye witness says, "...The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area....My daughter and grand daughter is hospitalized..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2026

Several feared dead in a durga puja pandal on saptami in #kolkata Massive crowd resulted in stampede like situation and chorbagan puja pandal has been shut Please pray for the families… https://t.co/YlzxbIZGf0 — MANOGYA LOIWAL मनोज्ञा लोईवाल (@manogyaloiwal) October 17, 2026

"At least 25 people were taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition," he said.

#WATCH | North Kolkata, West Bengal | A stampede-like situation was reported at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal. The injured were shifted to the hospital. More details awaited. https://t.co/EZm78mo5mN — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026

West Bengal Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to the hospital.

Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site, the officer said.

Also Watch:

Mamata Banerjee Expresses Shock

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked by the stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Puja pandal.

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 17, 2026

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)