Karur Stampede Anniversary: 'A Wound That Does Not Heal,' Says TN CM Vijay As He Remembers 41 Victims

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Sunday, September 27, remembered the 41 people who died in the Karur stampede a year ago, describing the tragedy as “a wound that does not heal” and “a pain that does not fade.”

Marking the first anniversary of the September 27, 2025 tragedy, Vijay said the incident remained etched in the lives of the victims’ families, his supporters and the wider TVK family. He also expressed solidarity with those continuing to live with the loss and grief.

Vijay Remembers ‘Unspeakable Grief’

In his anniversary message, Vijay said the families of those who died continue to carry “unspeakable grief” even a year after the tragedy.

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He said the pain of the incident remains deeply felt and that those mourning the victims would continue to stand by one another as “comfort, support, and refuge”.

Vijay ended his message with a tribute to the victims, saying they continue to “live on in memory”.

What Happened At Vijay’s Karur Rally?

The tragedy took place on September 27, 2025, during a TVK political rally at Velusamypuram in Karur district, where Vijay was scheduled to address supporters.

According to the Supreme Court’s account of the incident, the crowd crush occurred at around 7.30 pm and claimed 41 lives, while more than 100 people were injured. The rally had drawn a huge gathering of people who had come to see Vijay.

The incident led to an FIR and multiple legal proceedings over the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Supreme Court Transfers Probe To CBI

The investigation into the Karur stampede was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Supreme Court.

In October 2025, the top court directed the CBI to take over the probe and also proposed a supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the investigation.

The probe has examined various aspects surrounding the rally, including arrangements and crowd management. The Supreme Court record notes that the event had received permission from the authorities before the gathering took place.

The CBI investigation remains an important part of the continuing legal proceedings surrounding the tragedy.

One Year On, Families Still Remember The Victims

The first anniversary has brought renewed attention to the families who lost loved ones in the crowd crush.

The tragedy occurred during TVK’s early phase in electoral politics and became one of the most significant incidents associated with Vijay’s political journey. A year later, his anniversary message has again put the focus on the victims and the grief of their families.

Vijay has previously expressed his solidarity with the affected families, while the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stampede continues.

Vijay’s Political Journey Since The Tragedy

Vijay, who entered politics through TVK after a successful career in Tamil cinema, went on to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in 2026.

The Karur rally had taken place as TVK was building its political organisation. The stampede subsequently became a major issue surrounding the party, with questions raised over crowd management, event arrangements and accountability.

As the tragedy completes a year, Vijay’s latest message has once again brought the focus back to the 41 victims and the families continuing to cope with their loss.