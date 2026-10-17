Kajol Drapes Elegant Orange Saree For Durga Puja Shashti; Nysa, Yug Devgan And Jaya Bachchan Join Mumbai Celebration

Kajol, Nysa and Yug Devgan at Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Durga Puja is as much about seeking blessings and spending time with loved ones as it is about dressing up for the festivities. On Saturday, October 17, as celebrations marked Shashti, Kajol arrived at Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal with her children, Nysa and Yug Devgan. The family embraced the occasion in traditional outfits, while several other familiar faces from Bollywood also joined the celebrations.

Devgan family celebrates in style

Kajol brought warmth to the celebrations in an orange saree that balanced understated elegance with festive sparkle. The sheer drape featured intricate golden embroidery along the borders, with delicate sequin detailing adding a subtle shimmer. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse edged with matching gold accents, keeping the silhouette classic.

Her accessories added contrast to the warm-toned outfit. Statement silver jhumkas and a small red bindi completed the look, while a sleek bun and understated makeup kept the focus on the saree’s detailing.

Nysa Devgan chose a softer colour palette, wearing a powder-blue silk saree with a broad silver zari border. She paired the drape with a matching short-sleeved blouse, creating a coordinated ethnic look. Loose, natural waves, a red bindi, stacked bangles and delicate jewellery completed her festive styling.

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Yug Devgan, meanwhile, opted for a simple yet occasion-appropriate ensemble. He wore a light grey short-sleeved kurta with subtle sequin embellishments, teamed with white trousers. A traditional red tilak added a ceremonial touch to his look, keeping the overall styling comfortable and understated.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Jaya Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor and others attend

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal also welcomed Jaya Bachchan and Tusshar Kapoor, among other Bollywood personalities today. The gathering brought together familiar faces to mark Shashti and seek blessings from Maa Durga, adding to the festive atmosphere at the Mumbai pandal.