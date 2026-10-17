Bhopal's Kali Bari Celebrates 70th Durga Puja With Golden Goddess Idol, Nature-Themed Pandal And Traditional Kolkata Dhak Performances | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s oldest Bengali association, located at Kali Bari, South TT Nagar, is celebrating its 70th 'Sharodiya Durga Utsav' this year with traditional rituals, rich cultural performances and an eco-focused nature theme.

In a departure from the traditional white 'Daker Saaj', the idol and decorations of Goddess Durga and her divine family feature a striking golden colour scheme, reflecting the grandeur of the platinum jubilee year.

In a new initiative, the association invited devotees wishing to offer 'bhog' to Goddess Durga to register themselves in advance.

The six-day extravaganza began on 'Maha Shasthi' with morning prayers and the evening 'Devi Baron' ceremony on Friday. Rituals on 'Maha Saptami' will begin with the 'Snan Nabo Patrika Pravesh', followed by 'Anjali Pradan' and community 'bhog' distribution.

The festivities will continue into 'Maha Ashtami' on Oct 19, marked by sacred 'Sandhi Puja' rituals. On 'Maha Nabomi', Oct 20, the schedule includes 'Kumari Puja', 'Maha Boli' and the traditional 'Yagna'.

The celebration will conclude on 'Bijoya Dashami', Oct 21, with 'Devi Baron', the vibrant 'Sindoor Khela' and a grand evening immersion procession.

Every evening, devotees gather for the 'Sandhya Arati' and the energetic 'Dhunochi Dance'.

Beyond religious rituals, various cultural programmes have been organised, including a musical dance-play, a performance titled 'Krishna Baal Leela & Raas Leela', and an open-stage talent show.

Salil Chatterjee, general secretary of the association, told Free Press that they are celebrating their 70th year of Durga Puja centred around a nature theme, with the idol of Goddess Durga adorned in gold rather than traditional white.

"We sourced all the Saaj items for the Goddess directly from Kolkata. We have also brought priests, dhakis to play the dhak, and performing artistes all the way from Kolkata," Chatterjee added.