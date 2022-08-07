Kolkata museum firing: Accused CISF jawan sent to 14-day police custody | Video Screengrab

Kolkata: Akshay Kumar Mishra, the CISF jawan who opened fire at his colleagues on Saturday at the Indian Museum in Kolkata has been sent to 14-day police custody.

After being produced before the Bankshall Court by Kolkata Police, the court ordered 14-day police custody to Mishra.

According to Kolkata Police sources, apart from deceased CISF jawan Ranjit Kumar Sarangi, Mishra had targeted a total of four colleagues.

“Mishra during quizzing had said that he was being heckled by his colleagues for the last couple of months for which he had targeted four of them. Mishra claimed that out of distress he had attacked the other jawans. He also mentioned that he didn’t get sufficient leaves after his father’s death and was also unhappy with his current posting,” said the police sources, adding that after the firing Mishra was hiding at Barrack 4 and also tried to commit suicide.

It has also been learnt that several other jawans who were present at the spot had hid behind the trees and some even jumped in a local water body.

The police sources also added that they will further quiz the accused to bring out more information.

It may be noted that Kolkata Police has named this as ‘Operation Mojo’ which means ‘Magic’.

Forensic team went to the Indian Museum on Sunday to examine the spot.

On the other hand, injured jawan Subir Ghosh was discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, according to the primary report of the autopsy of the deceased jawan, Sarangi had sustained five bullet injuries out of which two were stuck inside his body.

“Amidst almost 15 rounds of firing, five bullets were found in Sarangi’s body. Three bullets passed through his body while two were stuck inside his body,” said the SSKM hospital sources.

After the autopsy, Sarangi’s body along with his family members were being taken to Odisha and a guard of honor is likely to be given to Sarangi before cremation.