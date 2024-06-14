Kolkata: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Food Court Of Acropolis Mall, No Injuries Reported | X

Kolkata: Dense smoke was seen in the third floor of Acropolis Mall in south Kolkata on Friday afternoon. After evacuating everyone outside the mall at least 15 engines were pressed to douse the flame that was caught reportedly at the food court.

Two sky ladders were also brought so that the fire workers could climb the Mall from outside and break the glasses to release the fumes. One sky ladder was placed outside the main gate of the Mall and the second one was kept at the Gitanjali stadium which is beside the Mall.

Fire and Emergency service minister Sujit Bose who rushed to the spot also mentioned that breaking of the glasses were necessary to release the fumes so that people can enter inside the Mall. “The fire workers are working and everyone who was there inside the Mall has been brought out safely and is kept in the Gitanjali stadium,” said Bose.

According to a media statement by the Acropolis management, “A Smoke was located around 12 noon. The mall management team immediately took preventive measures. The smoke extraction system was put on, the team also started operating the fire pumps to sprinkle water in the fire affected area and simultaneously they also intimated the fire service authorities as well as police. The occupants in the building were evacuated safely. No casualty took place. The mall is equipped with a robust fire, fighting, and prevention system, we regularly have fire drills and the facility management staff are trained professionals to handle the fire system. The situation is now under control.”