 Kolkata: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Food Court Of Acropolis Mall; Terrifying Visuals Surface
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
A massive fire broke out at the food court on the third floor of Acropolis Mall In Kolkata on Friday. 

Watch the video here:

As per reports, no casualties have been reported so far. Reports suggest that visitors who were present inside the mall at the time of the fire were escorted out of the mall through a blanket of smoke by the authorities. 

"As of now, there is no report of any injury. Firefighting operations are underway. Some firefighters have entered the building wearing oxygen masks," an official told news agency PTI.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles have reached the spot and currently, efforts are underway to douse the fire. 

The entire area was engulfed in smoke and traffic movement in front of the mall has been regulated, a senior officer of Kolkata Traffic Police said.

As it stands it is not yet clear what led to the fire which engulfed part of the mall.

The Acropolis Mall fire incident comes days after a similar incident in another part of the city. On Tuesday, a huge fire broke out at a restaurant in Kolkata's Park Street area.

