Kolkata: Due to technical issues implementation of CAA being delayed, says Meghwal

Kolkata: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said that the Central government’s intention on implementation of CAA is ‘clear’.

Attending a programme of All India Matua Community, the central minister claimed that due to some ‘technical problem’ the implementation of CAA is being delayed.

“The intention of the central government is very clear and CAA will be implemented. The process has already started. Problems on citizenship and documentation related to it will be resolved. People can talk to central minister Shantanu Thakur if they are facing issues,” said Meghwal, adding that due to some 'technical issues' the process is being delayed.

When asked about the discussion on CAA issue in the Parliament, the Union Minister said that CAA has been passed in both the Houses.

BJP MP and central minister Shantanu Thakur said that CAA is ‘not’ hampering the constitution.

“CAA is neither hampering the constitution nor the sovereignty of the country. West Bengal Chief Minister is not out of the constitution and will have to accept implementation of CAA,” mentioned Thakur.

It may be noted that after Ministry of Home Affairs gave its nod on the implementation of CAA as per 1955 act and giving citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are currently residing in Mehsana and Anand districts in Gujarat, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that CAA will soon be implemented in West Bengal.

