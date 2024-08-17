Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Lucknow Medical Fraternity Strike Disrupts Healthcare Services As Protests Intensify, Demands Justice for Victim; VIDEO

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Lucknow Medical Fraternity Strike Disrupts Healthcare Services As Protests Intensify |

Lucknow: The medical fraternity in Lucknow is continuing its protest in response to the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. On Friday, doctors from King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Balrampur Hospital staged demonstrations, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests have caused significant disruptions for patients, particularly at KGMU, where registration services were halted. At Lohia Hospital, junior doctors gathered outside the administrative building, raising slogans to voice their demands.

VIDEO | Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Medical students held a protest outside Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow earlier today, seeking justice for the victim.#KolkataDoctorCase



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/qNw1E1yzdC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2024

Now in its fourth day, the strike by resident doctors has brought healthcare services in the city's medical colleges to a near standstill. While doctors continue their demonstrations on campus, patients are left waiting on stretchers, with their relatives enduring the sweltering heat. Among those affected is an 84-year-old patient from Gonda, whose scheduled urinary bladder operation was delayed due to the strike.

Approximately 90 percent of the work in the medical colleges has come to a halt. At Balrampur Hospital, morning OPD services were completely disrupted due to the absence of doctors. The strike has also led to the postponement of around 1,000 surgeries across the capital, creating chaos in both Civil and Lohia Hospitals.

The protesting doctors have vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met, with their primary focus being justice for the victim of the Kolkata rape case. In a show of solidarity, around 2,000 doctors held a candlelight march at the 1090 intersection in Lucknow on Friday evening.

In an effort to address the escalating situation, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the Lohia Institute to meet with the protesting doctors, who handed him a memorandum outlining their demands.

The incident in Kolkata has sparked nationwide protests, with doctors across the country calling for enhanced security measures in hospitals to ensure their safety.