 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Lucknow Medical Fraternity Strike Disrupts Healthcare Services As Protests Intensify, Demands Justice for Victim; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Lucknow Medical Fraternity Strike Disrupts Healthcare Services As Protests Intensify, Demands Justice for Victim; VIDEO

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Lucknow Medical Fraternity Strike Disrupts Healthcare Services As Protests Intensify, Demands Justice for Victim; VIDEO

The medical fraternity in Lucknow is continuing its protest in response to the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. On Friday, doctors from King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Balrampur Hospital staged demonstrations, demanding justice for the victim.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 02:03 AM IST
article-image
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Lucknow Medical Fraternity Strike Disrupts Healthcare Services As Protests Intensify |

Lucknow: The medical fraternity in Lucknow is continuing its protest in response to the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. On Friday, doctors from King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Balrampur Hospital staged demonstrations, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests have caused significant disruptions for patients, particularly at KGMU, where registration services were halted. At Lohia Hospital, junior doctors gathered outside the administrative building, raising slogans to voice their demands.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: New Voter Registration Drive Urges Citizens To Enroll, Link Mobile Numbers Before Polls
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: New Voter Registration Drive Urges Citizens To Enroll, Link Mobile Numbers Before Polls
Mumbai: Dispute Over Hiked Rents, Allotment Rules Stalls Bandra Fair Preparations At Mount Mary Basilica; Stallholders Threaten Hunger Strike
Mumbai: Dispute Over Hiked Rents, Allotment Rules Stalls Bandra Fair Preparations At Mount Mary Basilica; Stallholders Threaten Hunger Strike
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Lucknow Medical Fraternity Strike Disrupts Healthcare Services As Protests Intensify, Demands Justice for Victim; VIDEO
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Lucknow Medical Fraternity Strike Disrupts Healthcare Services As Protests Intensify, Demands Justice for Victim; VIDEO
Congress Appoints Syed Muzaffar Hussain As Working President Of Maharashtra PCC Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Congress Appoints Syed Muzaffar Hussain As Working President Of Maharashtra PCC Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Now in its fourth day, the strike by resident doctors has brought healthcare services in the city's medical colleges to a near standstill. While doctors continue their demonstrations on campus, patients are left waiting on stretchers, with their relatives enduring the sweltering heat. Among those affected is an 84-year-old patient from Gonda, whose scheduled urinary bladder operation was delayed due to the strike.

Approximately 90 percent of the work in the medical colleges has come to a halt. At Balrampur Hospital, morning OPD services were completely disrupted due to the absence of doctors. The strike has also led to the postponement of around 1,000 surgeries across the capital, creating chaos in both Civil and Lohia Hospitals.

The protesting doctors have vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met, with their primary focus being justice for the victim of the Kolkata rape case. In a show of solidarity, around 2,000 doctors held a candlelight march at the 1090 intersection in Lucknow on Friday evening.

In an effort to address the escalating situation, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the Lohia Institute to meet with the protesting doctors, who handed him a memorandum outlining their demands.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Yearning For Justice, Junior Doctors Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose...
article-image

The incident in Kolkata has sparked nationwide protests, with doctors across the country calling for enhanced security measures in hospitals to ensure their safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Lucknow Medical Fraternity Strike Disrupts Healthcare Services As...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Lucknow Medical Fraternity Strike Disrupts Healthcare Services As...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Indore Doctors Take Out Candle March Seeking Justice & Security

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Indore Doctors Take Out Candle March Seeking Justice & Security

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Becomes Longest-Serving UP CM, Sets New Record With Over 7 Years In...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Becomes Longest-Serving UP CM, Sets New Record With Over 7 Years In...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Indore Doctors Take To Streets Seeking Justice; Medical Services Shut...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Indore Doctors Take To Streets Seeking Justice; Medical Services Shut...

Chattisgarh Horror: Elderly Woman Sexually Assaulted, Murdered; Wooden Stick Found In Private Parts

Chattisgarh Horror: Elderly Woman Sexually Assaulted, Murdered; Wooden Stick Found In Private Parts