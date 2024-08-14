Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Dhruv Rathee Under Fire For Deleting 'Justice For Nirbhaya 2' Tweet, Later Revealing Victim's Name

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee |

Mumbai, August 14: YouTuber and influencer Dhruv Rathee was slammed on social media for deleting the "Justice For Nirbhaya 2" post which he had posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Several handles on the social media criticised the YouTuber for deleting the post which contained the hashtag "Justice For Nirbhaya 2". Netizens alleged that Dhruv Rathee deleted the post as he was fearful about WB CM Mamata Banerjee.

A detailed post on X by Zeennat Rana questioned Dhruv Rathee over the deleted post. The X post alleged that Dhruv Rathee, who has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was "unable to muster the courage to criticize Mamata's government" and that people still called him a "revolutionary."

The post also recalled the highly popular and viral video by Rathee just before the Lok Sabha Elections , titled "Is India becoming a DICTATORSHIP?" and "The Narendra Modi Files | A DICTATOR" and questioned Rathee's decision to not make a video on the horrific rape and murder of a female doctor at R.G. Kar medical college in Kolkata.

What Did Dhruv Rathee Say?

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, when asked by a user on X as to why did he delete the post with the hashtag "Justice For Nirbhaya 2" had this to say: "Because some people pointed out that it was insensitive to call (name hidden) as Nirbhaya2. I thought over it and felt that they were right."

Rathee on Wednesday (August 14) took to X and raised his concerns over the horrific rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata Medical Hospital. "The rape-murder case in West Bengal is heartbreaking. It exposes the inhumane working conditions for doctors, the lack of their safety and the miserable state of law and order in West Bengal. Hope CBI does a fast track trial..." said Dhruv Rathee in his X post.

Rathee Comes Under Fire For Sharing Name Of Victim

However, though Rathee finally posted on the horrific rape and murder case, he came under fire once again for sharing the name of the victim.

Shashank Shekhar Jha, a Mumbai based lawyer, shared a screenshot and cricitised Rathee for sharing the name of the victim.

Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder Case Update

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a team of Indian Medical Association (IMA) consisting of 12 members reached the residence of the victim on Wednesday.

The incident that took place on August 9, has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.