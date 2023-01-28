Kolkata: BBC documentary screening interrupted at Presidency University, resumed

Kolkata: After the Jawaharlal Nehru University, power went off at the Presidency University in Kolkata while the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being screened.

After protest from the SFI unit of the varsity the electricity was resumed and the screening started again.

Talking to Free Press Journal, SFI state secretary Srijan Bhattacharya said since the time was less the entire documentary could not be screened.

“As the SFI launched protest, power supply was resumed after 30-40 minutes and the screening again started, ” said Bhattacharya.

The varsity authorities earlier in the day refused permission to SFI’s request to screen the documentary after which the SFI started screening it at the common room inside the campus.

“We will blame both the varsity authorities and partly the state government that the screening was interrupted. This state government speaks of democracy but didn’t say anything about the screening of this documentary,” said the protesting students while there was power cut.

