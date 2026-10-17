Kolkata: At Least 25 Injured As Rain Triggers Crowd Surge At Chorbagan Durga Puja Pandal | Video | X @indiablooms & File Pic

Kolkata: At least 25 people were injured in a stampede-like situation arising out of a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, police said.

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As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede-like situation, a senior officer said.

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"At least 25 people were taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition," he said.

West Bengal Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to the hospital.

Disaster management personnel rushed to the spot.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)