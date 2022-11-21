Know Your Rights: EWS Certificate eligibility, benefits & how to apply

File Photo

The Constitution of India was amended by the Parliament in January 2019 toprovide for a 10% reservation in education and government jobs for a section of the 'general category' candidates falling under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

On November 7, 2022, the Supreme Courtof India also upheld the validity of the above amendment of the Indian Constitution to allow for reservations to the EWS category.

What is EWS category?

The EWS category is for all those candidates who are not covered under any reservations (such as OBC, SC, ST and except PH and ex-servicemen criteria) and belong to economically backward sections.

Read Also Implications of the EWS quota verdict

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the EWS certificate, the below-mentioned conditions need to be satisfied.

The candidate should be a general candidate

The gross annual in come of the candidate's family should be below Rs 8 lakh (including income from all sources such as agriculture, salary, business, etc. for the financial year before applying for the exam

The candidate's family should not own 5acres or more of agricultural land

The candidate's family should not own a residential flat of 1000sq ft or more

The candidate's family should not own a residential plot (in notified municipalities) of 100sq yards or more

The candidate's family should not own a residential plot(other than in notified municipalities) of 200sq yards or more.

Also, the land or property owned by the family in different locations should be clubbed while checkingthe eligibility conditions for EWS reservations.

Read Also Maharashtra to launch 92 new schools for EWS students

'Family' according to the EWS reservation rules

The person seeking the reservation

His / her parents

His /her siblings below the age of 18 years

His / her spouse and children below the age of 18 years

Benefits

The EWS category provides for 10% reservation in educational institutions. Further, the reservation also applies to civil posts, civil services and government jobs.

How to apply

The EWS certificate can be obtained from the local tehsil office.The certificate is called an ‘Income and Assets Certificate’, and this is the proof thatis required to avail of the EWS reservation.

Documents needed for verification

Aadhar Card, Pan Card, bank statements, passport size photos, notarised selfdeclaration form and Domicile Certificate.

Issuing authority for EWS category certificate

District magistrate / additional district magistrate / collector / deputy commissioner / additional deputy commissioner /1st class stipendary magistrate / sub-divisional magistrate / taluka magistrate / executive magistrate / extra assistant commissioner / chief presidency magistrate / additional chief presidency magistrate / presidency magistrate

Revenue officer not below the rank of tehsildar and sub-divisional officer of the area where the candidate and his family normally reside.

EWS certificate validity

The EWS certificate is valid for one financial year