Kishore Kumar's Birth Anniversary: When the legendary singer snubbed Indira Gandhi

He however had turned down the offer, leading to an unofficial ban. Reports quote the Shah Commission's findings to add that Kumar had refused citing ailing health and the advise of doctors, alongside an unwillingness to sing for radio or TV.

This angered Information and Broadcasting Ministry joint secretary CB Jain who had called him. From May 1976 till the end of the Emergency Kumar's songs were banned from playing on All India Radio and Doordarshan. Not only the unofficial ban of sorts, reportedly, the same of his gramophone records were also affected, and movies he had acted in faced scrutiny.

Vidya Charan Shukla was a close associate of Gandhi and had at the time been the Information and Broadcasting Minister. It is nine-time Lok Sabha MP who is believed to have passed the ban.