Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: 7 lesser-known facts about the legendary singer

Abhas Kumar Ganguly aka Kishore Kumar was a legendary singer, actor, producer, director, and composer who breathed life into songs. He songs - Aanewala Pal, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas etc. - have become classics over the years.

Apart from Hindi, Kishore Kumar sang in many Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu. He has won eight Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer which is a record in that category. Interestingly, his unreleased last song was sold for 1.56 million at an auction in New Delhi in 2012.

On his 91st birth anniversary, here are 7 lesser-known facts about the maestro:

1. Kishore Kumar sang both the male and female parts for the song Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe.

2. Composer and singer Bappi Lahiri aka 'Disco King' is Kishore Kumar’s nephew.

3. Kishore Kumar sang the most number of songs for Rajesh Khanna (245).

4. He married four times – Ruma Guha Thakurta (1950-1958), Madhubala (1960-1969), Yogeeta Bali (1976-1978) and Leena Chandravarkar (1980-1987).

5. During the Emergency, Kumar was asked to sing for a Congress rally in Mumbai, which he refused. As a result, there was a ban on playing his songs by national broadcasters, All India Radio and Doordarshan till the end of Emergency.

6. He had put a signboard outside his house which read 'Beware of Kishore'.

7. His famous song Paanch Rupaiyya Barah Ana was inspired by his debt to an Indore college canteen.