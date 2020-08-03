Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: From Yeh Shaam Mastani to Saagar Kinare, remembering the legend with his melodious songs

Legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar was also an actor, director and producer in Bollywood. Born on 4th August 1929 in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Kumar's Bollywood career spanned for nearly four decades from 1949 to 1987. He acted in films like 'Andolan' (1951), 'Naukari (1954) and 'Musafir' (1957). Kishore Kumar also produced and directed some movies in the late 1970s and early 1980s, such as Badhti Ka Naam Daadhi (1978), Zindagi (1981) and Door Wadiyon Mein Kahin (1980), which was his last appearance as an actor.

However, Kishore Kumar’s real interest was in playback singing. SD Burman tapped Kishore for his inner talent as a playback singer. It was Burman who persuaded Kishore to develop his own style.

After dropping 'Munjim' in 1954 and 'Nau Do Gyarah' iin 1957, he went onto sing for several actors. In the 1970s and 1980s, Kumar sang for Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Dev Anand, Shashi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Vinod Khanna, Dilip Kumar, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Aditya Pancholi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Dilip Kumar, Pran, Sachin, Vinod Mehra, Rajini Kanth, Kumar Gaurav, Govinda and more.

After surviving a heart attack in 1986, Kishore Kumar planned to retire and go back to his hometown. Laater in 1987, he suffered another massive heart attack in Mumbai. He died on October 13, 1987, at the age of 58. His body was taken back to his birthplace of Khandwa for cremation.

His last recording was a playback song for Mithun Chakraborty, which was a duet with Asha Bhosle for the 1988 film 'Waqt Ki Aawaz'.

On Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary, let's pay a musical tribute to him by listening to the legend's heart-warming songs: