Kisan mazdoor mahapanchayat today: All farm-related issues including demand for all crop MSP will be discussed, says Rakesh Tikait

All farm-related issues including the demand for all crop Minimum Support Price (MSP), implementation of Swaminathan report, unemployment, and other issues will be discussed in 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Sunday (November 28), Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told news agency ANI.

A 'Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday to demand a legal guarantee for MSP, removal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill and other demands of protesting farmers, Samyukt Kisan Morcha said on Saturday.

The mahapanchayat will be hosted by over 100 organizations under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) and will be addressed by SKM leaders.

"The Mahapanchayat will raise the demands of the farm movement including the legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill, removal of penal provisions from Air Quality Management Act, repeal of the four labour codes, halving the price of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, and an end to the privatization of national resources," a SKM release said.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had reiterated that farmers should end their agitation and go home.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 09:11 AM IST