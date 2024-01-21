Kiran Bedi Posts Fake Video Of Ram Bhajan Dubbed On Rap Song Performance At Britain's Got Talent; Netizens React

Kiran Bedi |

Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and ex-IPS officer, Kiran Bedi, has once again shared misleading content on social media, this time falling for a fake video from the famous foreign show 'Britain's Got Talent.' The video features two boys singing a song on stage, creating enthusiasm in the crowd, but the audio is of a bhajan based on the Ramayana.

Misleading Caption & False Attribution

Kiran Bedi shared the video with the caption '#BhagwanRam all pervasive,' implying a connection to the Ramayana. However, the truth is that the video is a performance clip of the Bars & Melody rap duo. Netizens reacted to her post giving some strong reactions.

"Ma'am we respect you a lot but this is not the first time you have fallen for a fake video. You have been on social media for a while, please avoid sharing these videos without prior verification," said a user.

Can't imagine an EX IPS officer and governor can't identify edited content



"Can't imagine an EX IPS officer and governor can't identify edited content That's why cyber crime in India is so rampant," said another user showing his concern.

"Ma'am it's fake video with song superimposed. Please take it off," said a user.

"Ma'am it's fake video with song superimposed. Please take it off," said a user.

Who Are Bars & Melody Duo?

Bars and Melody, a rap duo, consisting of Leondre Devries and Charlie Lenehan, who participated in Britain's Got Talent in 2014 gained recognition for their R&B and rap performances on the eighth series of 'Britain's Got Talent.' Their participation in the show showcased their musical talent but has been misattributed in the shared video.

Previous Instance Of Sharing Misleading Content

This isn't the first time Kiran Bedi has shared misleading content on social media. In January 2020, she shared a video featuring images and text messages about NASA recording the sound of the sun and the sun chanting 'Om.' The post received criticism, prompting Bedi to offer a peculiar clarification the next day.

The misleading video sparked a flurry of responses on social media, with users mocking Kiran Bedi for sharing inaccurate content. In the previous instance of sharing misleading content, Kiran Bedi posted a bizarre clarification, stating, "We may agree or not agree. Both choices are Good." She included an attached picture explaining what 'Om' is, attempting to address the criticism received for the inaccurate information shared earlier. The incident highlights the importance of fact-checking and verification before sharing information, especially for public figures.