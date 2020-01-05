Kiran Bedi gives bizarre clarification after WhatsApp University video on Sun chanting Om

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who was trolled on Twitter on Saturday for posting a video which claimed US space agency NASA recorded "Om" as a sound from the Sun, took to Twitter for “damage control” on Sunday.
On Sunday, Bedi tweeted saying: "We may agree or not agree. Both choices are Good." She also attached a picture with her tweet explaining what Om is.
The former IPS officer on Sunday, who regularly posts tweets under the tag #MorningNutrition in the mornings, shared the video which comprised different images, text messages that read NASA recorded sound of Sun and sun chants Om, without any comment by her.
Soon a flurry of responses flooded with scores of Twitterati mocking Bedi, who has 12.1 million followers on the micro blogging site, for sharing the video.
