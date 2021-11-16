Kinnar Akhara slams Kangana Ranaut's 1947 was 'bheek' remark, seeks apology

Prayagraj: The controversy over the remarks made by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut that Independence in 1947 was given as 'alms', has now evoked a strong response from seers.

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, has termed Ranaut's statement as "wrong", while demanding an apology from the actress to the people of the country and withdraw her statement.

According to Tripathi, such a statement regarding the country's independence is an insult to the democracy and the constitution.

"So many great freedom fighters of the country have shed their blood, participated in satyagraha and sacrificed everything they had in their life so that the country was freed from the slavery of the British. Kangana Ranaut's statement is an insult to the freedom fighters of the country," the head of the Kinnar Akhara said.

Tripathi also said that it is not polite to use abusive words, whether intended or unintended, regarding the country's freedom and that Ranaut's statement was "seditious". No one has the right to make such remarks just to "gain publicity".

"Everyone had fought together for the freedom, whether they belonged to the Congress, Left, Sangh, or right-wing ideology. Everyone has an equal contribution in freeing this land from the British Raj."

She also said that everyone has the right to exercise the freedom of speech in a democracy and political rhetoric can also be made, but the independence of the country cannot be associated and seen using the lens of a government or any political party formed before or after 2014.

The Kinnar Akhara head also said that since 2014, the BJP government has been at the Centre and many states which is a positive thing and added that the same can also be said for most of the governments formed since the independence of the country.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:42 PM IST