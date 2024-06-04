Khagaria Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Major Twist As LJPRV's Rajesh Verma Leads, CPM's Sanjay Kumar Likely To Secure 2nd & RJSBP's Ajay Kumar Trailing

As the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway, we can witness the highs and lows at the Khagaria Lok Sabha Constituency 2024. Mainly three candidates are at the highlight of the election results, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas)'s Rajesh Verma, Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Sanjay Kumar, and Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party's Ajay Kumar.

As the voting began at 8:00 am, LJPRV's Rajesh Verma was leading in Khagaria, with RJSBP's Ajay Kumar following closely behind. Later, it turned out to be CPM's Sanjay Kumar coming back to the lead.

While, as per the latest updates, the afternoon seems to be a game changer, as per the Election Commission of India, LJPRV's Rajesh Verma is leading by 68694 votes, and CPM's Sanjay Kumar is likely to secure second place by 42384 votes, and lastly RJSBP's Ajay Kumar is trailing with 1033 votes.

Located in the northeastern part of Bihar, the Purnia constituency is a mixture of a diverse demographic. The Lok Sabha elections of 2019 saw the LJP win the Khagaria seat. With 510193 votes, the party's Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser was elected to the Parliament from this Khagaria seat. With 261623 votes, VIP candidate Mukesh Sahani finished in second place.

However, the outcome remains uncertain, as the counting progresses, all eyes remain on Khagaria, where every vote counts in this tightly contested battle.

More than 7,000 candidates are vying for the support of more than 900 million eligible voters in 543 constituencies scattered among 28 states and 9 union territories. These parliamentary elections took place in seven stages between April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024.