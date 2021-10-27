'Khadera Hobe': Akhilesh Yadav, Om Prakash Rajbhar begin campaign for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Mau; see pics

Lucknow: As battle for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections hots up, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party and Om Prakash Rajbhar of Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) came together on Wednesday to address a joint rally in the eastern Mau district. On the tunes of famous slogan of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal polls `Khela Hobe’, the duo gave a new line 'Khadera (chase) Hobe'.

Omprakash Rajbhar while addressing the rally in Bhojpuri language (popularly spoken in east UP) said the slogan Khela Hobe had become popular in Bengal and in UP it would be Khadera Hobe (Will chase away) for the ruling BJP. The occasion was the foundation day of SBSP and Rajbhar claimed that he has invited the future chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav in the rally. He said that people of UP are facing problems in paying electricity dues and the future CM of UP would promise waiver of domestic bills for next five years.

After making an alliance with SBSP of Omprakash Rajbhar for the 2022 assembly polls of UP, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed to win 400 seats. In the presence of Rajbhar at the rally, Akhilesh asked him to spell as what false promises BJP had made during last elections. He said that earlier Rajbhar was with BJP but now he has come with SP and blocked all the paths of Yogi coming back to power again.

Rajbhar and Akhilesh together pledged to uproot BJP in the coming elections. Yadav said that the election of 2022 would decide the fate of the people of this state. The BJP government had left people to die in the Covid period and there was neither treatment nor food for them. He said that BJP had left people in lurch during the pandemic and the voters will do the same with it in the elections. He said that eastern UP decides the politics of the nation and this rally will change the history again.

It may be mentioned that recently the SBSP, which has a strong base among the Rajbhar community particularly the eastern UP, has decided to forge an alliance with SP for the coming assembly polls.

In the last assembly polls, SBSP was a partner with BJP and had won four seats. It was given eight seats to contest in the 2017 assembly polls under the BJP alliance. Om Prakash Rajbhar was made minister in the Yogi cabinet but was expelled before the 2019 parliament election after relations went soar over seat-sharing.

Check out pictures below:

PTI

ANI

Advertisement

ANI

ANI

ANI

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:58 PM IST