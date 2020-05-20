Kerala trying out a new model to enforce quarantine

K RAVEENDRAN

Thiruvananthapuram

Having realised that the highly institutionalised mechanism to fight Covid is being overwhelmed by the influx of Keralites returning from overseas and other states, Kerala is trying out a new model to entrust monitoring and servicing of those undergoing home quarantine to neighbourhood committees.

Significantly, it is happening even as the ‘Kerala model’ is being debated throughout the country and the world, with at least some states seeking help from the southern state in implementing similar measures.

Kerala has one of the most-effective campaigns in the country against coronavirus, which helped the state restrict the Covid deaths to just three and the cases to a handful. But with the evacuation of stranded Malayalees gathering momentum, there are signs of the system being overwhelmed by the sheer jump in numbers.

Although there is no community spread as yet, there is a serious threat of such a phenomenon occurring as it is tough to keep proper track of those kept in quarantine, particularly at homes, as people tend to violate the protocol, putting others at the risk of infection.

It is in this context the authorities have decided to involve neighbourhood committees to keep vigil on persons returning from overseas and other states. There have been cases of people dodging the system and avoiding quarantine, but with the involvement of local representatives it should be possible to identify any such cases.

Earlier, the state government had entrusted the task to the police and the officials in charge of the districts, but it has been found that remote control fails to produce the desired results. The neighbourhood committees will have the representatives of panchayats, wards, health officials and public workers.

Under the revised protocol issued in consultation with the Union Health Ministry, all those who come from hotspots or heavily-infected cities, whether within the country or outside, must be put to 14 days of institutional quarantine. The earlier protocol provided for 7 days of institutional quarantine and 7 days of isolation at home. It means a significant number of quarantined people are doing so at home.

The government is now preparing for the next stage of Covid defence, which will most likely be of community infection. This is indicated by the increasing cases testing positive in the wake of the large influx of people from outside.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "About 75,000 people have come to the state by air, sea and road so far. Of them, 45,000 had come from heavily-infected areas. But of the 66,000-odd people, who came by road, only 46 turned out to be Covid patients."