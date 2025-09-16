 Kerala Secretariat Receives Bomb Threat; Police Deem It Fake After Inspections
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Secretariat Receives Bomb Threat; Police Deem It Fake After Inspections

Kerala Secretariat Receives Bomb Threat; Police Deem It Fake After Inspections

The threat was received on the email id of the state protocol officer in the morning, the officer said. Immediately, the police were informed and inspections were carried out after clearing out some of the staff, he said. The entire secretariat was not evacuated, he added.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Secretariat Receives Bomb Threat; Police Deem It Fake After Inspections | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: A bomb threat was received at the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday morning prompting an inspection by the police, bomb disposal unit and the dog squad which revealed no explosive material.

An officer of Cantonment police station said that the threat was found to be fake following the inspection.

The threat was received on the email id of the state protocol officer in the morning, the officer said.

Immediately, the police were informed and inspections were carried out after clearing out some of the staff, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After State Govt Agrees To Release ₹600 Crore For Free Reimbursement Arrears
Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After State Govt Agrees To Release ₹600 Crore For Free Reimbursement Arrears
Finance Ministry Releases FAQs To Clarify Tax Rate Cuts Under GST 2.0 Reforms
Finance Ministry Releases FAQs To Clarify Tax Rate Cuts Under GST 2.0 Reforms
How AI Helped Crowd Management & Safety At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja| Explained
How AI Helped Crowd Management & Safety At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja| Explained
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rainfall Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Kangra, 55 People Killed & Over ₹603 Crore In Losses
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rainfall Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Kangra, 55 People Killed & Over ₹603 Crore In Losses
Read Also
Who Is Nupur Bora? Assam Civil Service Officer Arrested After Rs 2 Crore Cash, Jewellery Recovered...
article-image

The entire secretariat was not evacuated, he added.

The officer said that police were now looking into the source of the email.

There have been several instances of such bomb threats by email -- to district collectorates, airports and courts -- during the year.

All of them were found to be fake after carrying out inspections.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Video: 10 Labourers Feared Dead After Truck Overturns In Swollen Tons River Amid Heavy...

Shocking Video: 10 Labourers Feared Dead After Truck Overturns In Swollen Tons River Amid Heavy...

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rainfall Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Kangra, 55 People Killed & Over...

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rainfall Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Kangra, 55 People Killed & Over...

UP: Mentally Unstable Man Brutally Beaten By Villagers Over Suspicion Of Theft Theft In Azamgarh -...

UP: Mentally Unstable Man Brutally Beaten By Villagers Over Suspicion Of Theft Theft In Azamgarh -...

Uttarakhand: 200 Students Rescued From Waterlogged Institute In Dehradun; Videos Surface

Uttarakhand: 200 Students Rescued From Waterlogged Institute In Dehradun; Videos Surface

Kerala Secretariat Receives Bomb Threat; Police Deem It Fake After Inspections

Kerala Secretariat Receives Bomb Threat; Police Deem It Fake After Inspections