Kerala Secretariat Receives Bomb Threat; Police Deem It Fake After Inspections | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: A bomb threat was received at the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday morning prompting an inspection by the police, bomb disposal unit and the dog squad which revealed no explosive material.

An officer of Cantonment police station said that the threat was found to be fake following the inspection.

The threat was received on the email id of the state protocol officer in the morning, the officer said.

Immediately, the police were informed and inspections were carried out after clearing out some of the staff, he said.

The entire secretariat was not evacuated, he added.

The officer said that police were now looking into the source of the email.

There have been several instances of such bomb threats by email -- to district collectorates, airports and courts -- during the year.

All of them were found to be fake after carrying out inspections.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)